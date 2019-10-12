

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 22-year-old Enfield, N.S. man was airlifted to hospital after a two vehicle collision in Enfield on Friday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, RCMP responded to a collision between a Jeep and a car at the intersection of Horne Settlement Rd. and Renfrew Rd. in Enfield.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 22-year-old man from Enfield, was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Jeep, a 54-year-old man, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours and has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.