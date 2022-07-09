Man airlifted to hospital, others injured in two-vehicle crash: N.S. RCMP

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Kings County, N.S.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash on Gospel Road in Glenmont around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a Honda Civic was travelling south on Baxters Harbour Road and a Nissan Rogue was driving east on Gospel Road when they crashed into each other at the intersection.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old Kentville woman, was taken to hospital by EHS with critical injuries. RCMP says the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Brooklyn, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of the Nissan, a 24-year-old woman from Sheffield Mills, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Gospel Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.