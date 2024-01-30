Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with school bus: N.S. RCMP

One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday after crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene near Post Office Road around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a Honda Pilot and the school bus were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head on.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 41-year-old Lake Echo man, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two children who were passengers in the Pilot were not injured. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say the school bus driver and 10 young passengers were assessed by EHS at the scene. They were not injured.

Highway 7 was closed at both intersections with Post Office Road for several hours before reopening around 8:30 p.m.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, police say.

The investigation continues.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.