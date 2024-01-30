ATLANTIC
    • Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with school bus: N.S. RCMP

    A school bus is pictured being loaded onto a truck after a crash on Jan. 30, 2024 in Porters Lake, N.S. A school bus is pictured being loaded onto a truck after a crash on Jan. 30, 2024 in Porters Lake, N.S.
    One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday after crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene near Post Office Road around 3:15 p.m.

    Police say a Honda Pilot and the school bus were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head on.

    The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 41-year-old Lake Echo man, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Two children who were passengers in the Pilot were not injured. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Police say the school bus driver and 10 young passengers were assessed by EHS at the scene. They were not injured.

    Highway 7 was closed at both intersections with Post Office Road for several hours before reopening around 8:30 p.m.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, police say.

    The investigation continues.

