Man allegedly smashes door window, breaks into woman's home in Parkers Cove, N.S.
Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County say they are investigating after a man broke into a woman’s home Friday night.
RCMP officers responded to a home on Parker Mountain Road in Parkers Cove around 8:45 p.m.
Police say a woman was inside her home when she heard a banging noise at the back door.
The woman then reportedly saw a man on her deck and he said he needed to get inside.
Police say the woman wouldn’t let the man in.
The man then allegedly smashed a window on the back door and got inside the home.
Police say the woman fled through the front door, went to a neighbour’s home and called 911.
The man fled the home before police arrived.
Officers looked for him with police dogs but he wasn’t found.
An RCMP forensic team also examined the scene.
Police say their investigation is continuing. They have not released a description of the man.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
