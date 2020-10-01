HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man and woman in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Police say at 7:30 p.m. on September 29, police responded to a robbery that occurred in the 0-100 block of Prince Arthur Avenue in Dartmouth.

Police say the suspects had approached a group of people that were known to them. The male suspect confronted, punched, and hit another man in the group with a piece of asphalt. The woman threatened the male victim and another member of the group with a knife.

The suspects took an amount of cash and a cell phone from the victim, and then fled the area on foot.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police arrested the two suspects without incident at a nearby residence.

David William Hammons, 35, of Dartmouth is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Michelle Robin Stundon, 48, of Dartmouth is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.