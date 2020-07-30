HALIFAX -- A man and woman from Yarmouth, N.S., have been charged under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia after their dog was found in poor physical condition in June.

On June 25, a Nova Scotia SPCA enforcement officer responded to a dog running loose. SPCA says the dog was seized and taken for immediate medical care as a result of its poor physical condition.

SPCA says the dog’s caregivers were given a seizure notice and appeal documents; however, no appeal was filed with the Animal Welfare Appeal Board.

“The dog in distress was less than half the weight he should have been,” said Nova Scotia SPCA chief provincial inspector, Jo-Anne Landsburg, in a release on Thursday. “It is the owner’s responsibility to reach out for help if they cannot provide appropriate care. The Nova Scotia SPCA accepts animals across the province with no surrender fee.”

Jennifer Hurlburt, 36, and Matthew Hart, 34, have been charged under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia under Section 26 (2) for permitting an animal to be in distress. The pair are scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on September 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia SPCA encourages residents to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting the SPCA confidential toll-free line at 1-888-703-7722.