Man and woman die after vehicle crashes in Harriston, N.S.

An 80-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

The RCMP, along with paramedics and a fire crew, responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Harriston, N.S., around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle, a Ford Escape, crashed into a ditch while travelling along the highway

The driver and passenger, both from Bridgewater, N.S., were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lunenburg District RCMP.

A collision reconstructionist investigated the crash site. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened to traffic.