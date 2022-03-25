Man and woman face multiple charges following car theft and robbery: Halifax police

A man and woman are facing charges following a robbery and theft of a vehicle in Halifax earlier this week.

On Monday around 12:50 a.m., police responded to a report that a man had stolen a backpack from a woman in the 1700 block of Barrington Street. Police say one of the woman’s credit cards was later used at a gas station in Dartmouth, N.S.

During their investigation, officers determined the suspects had allegedly stolen a car from a business in Dartmouth the day before and used the car in the robbery on Barrington Street.

Police say Mackenzie Loosley-Millman, 37, was set to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of robbery, fraud under $5,000, use of stolen credit card, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of failure to comply with conditions.

Crystal Paul Guenette, 38, is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of robbery, fraud under $5,000, use of stolen credit card, and theft of a motor vehicle, police say.