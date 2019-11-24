HALIFAX -- On Saturday morning, the bodies of a woman and a man were found inside a home in Oak Bay, New Brunswick.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Route 170. Upon arrival, police discovered the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man inside the home.

Autopsies are being performed and an investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

Police believe the incident is isolated and of no risk to the public.