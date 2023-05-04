Man arrested after allegedly driving into police vehicle during traffic stop, fleeing scene: N.B. RCMP

Sussex RCMP says they’ve located and arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted for several charges, including assaulting a police officer, after a series of incidents in Berwick, N.B.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in Berwick on the afternoon of April 4.

“The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot and police were able to confirm the identity of the driver, a 29-year-old man who was known to police,” said Cpl. Mark Ward, with the Southeast District RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

“The driver then drove the vehicle into the police car, backed up and hit the police car a second time, and then fled the scene.”

The RCMP says the vehicle sustained significant damage, and police were unable to locate the driver as a result.

A warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Denver Black from Harewood N.B., was issued on April 14. Black is facing charges of:

assaulting a police officer

failing to stop for police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

mischief to a police vehicle

failing to comply with a probation order

According to police, Black was located on May 2 at residence in Elgin, N.B., where he attempted to flee.

Police say he was arrested without incident.

Black appeared in Saint John provincial court on May 3, and is scheduled to return May 31.

The investigation is ongoing.