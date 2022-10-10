Man arrested after allegedly jumping on parked vehicles, kicking cars in Halifax: HRP

A man has been arrested in connection to multiple property damage incidents involving vehicles in downtown Halifax Monday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 1100-block of Hollis Street after receiving a report of a man who had been jumping on parked vehicles and kicking cars just after 2 p.m.

According to police, the incidents resulted in damage to some vehicles.

Shortly after responding to the initial report, police say a man had been arrested and is facing a property damage charge.

Police believe other vehicles in the area may be damaged and would like any information that is connected to this investigation.

Police are currently not seeking any other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.