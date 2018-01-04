

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman known to him at a Halifax car dealership Wednesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a weapons threat at Steele Hyundai on Kempt Road just before 1 p.m.

Police were told the suspect may be in possession of a firearm.

During the investigation, a 30-year-old man was taken into custody by officers in Porters Lake, just outside Dartmouth.

Police say while they didn't believe there was any risk to the public, but they still take this type of threat "very seriously."

“I can confirm there were no weapons located at the Hyundia dealership on Kempt Road,” says Const. Carol McIsaac of Halifax Regional Police.

The man will be charged with uttering threats.