HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they’ve arrested a man after an afternoon weapons complaint in downtown Halifax.

Police say, just before 3 p.m. Monday, they were called to the 2000 block of Brunswick St. in Halifax, after a report of a man threatening people in the area with a knife.

Police say they found the man in the 2100 block of Barrington St. in Halifax, and arrested him.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and charges are anticipated. Police haven’t released any more information, but say they will “when it becomes available”.

This is a developing story, more to come.