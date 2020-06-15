HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to burn down the building that houses police headquarters in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the man entered their headquarters on Gottingen Street around 6 p.m. Sunday and made threatening comments to an employee, indicating he was going to burn down the building.

A 31-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court in September to face a charge of uttering threats to cause damage to property.