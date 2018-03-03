

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a Fredericton apartment complex Friday night.

The Fredericton Police Force says the incident happened in the city’s south side shortly after 9 p.m.

A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. She was sent to hospital and later released.

A man was arrested at the scene and is facing assault with a weapon and firearm-related charges.