Man arrested after attempted hotel robbery: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 46-year-old man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a hotel.

The alleged incident happened in the North End of the city just after midnight Wednesday.

Police say the man tried to rob hotel staff while armed with a weapon before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the incident, according to a police news release.

Officers in the area found the man nearby and he was arrested for robbery.

The man appeared in court and was remanded to jail. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police say they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

