HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police arrested a man after an attempted robbery at a cannabis dispensary on Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to Farm Assists on Gottingen St. just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of an altercation.

Police say a man entered the store, took out a knife and attempted to rob the business. Police say he was ‘subdued by multiple persons already inside the business.’

Gottingen St. was closed in both directions for several hours as police investigated.

No one was injured in the altercation and the suspect is now in police custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.