

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman was found in Moncton.

The RCMP say the body was found on West Lane late Wednesday afternoon.

The body has been positively identified as that of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy of Moncton, who was reported missing to the RCMP on Sunday.

Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.

A 44-year-old Moncton man was arrested in connection with her death Thursday evening.

The man is due to appear in Moncton provincial court Friday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.