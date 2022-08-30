Man arrested after break-in at Lower Sackville hardware store: N.S. RCMP

A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a hardware store in Lower Sackville, N.S., early Friday morning.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in in progress at the store on Sackville Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers could hear someone inside the store’s lumber yard.

Police say two officers then climbed a fence and entered the lumber yard.

The suspect was found a few minutes later, hiding behind some merchandise.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

He was later released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date. He’s facing break and enter, theft and mischief charges.