

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after a woman was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in western Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP say the collision happened on Route 12 in Kildare Capes, P.E.I. on Monday.

The female cyclist died as a result of her injuries. No details about the victim have been released.

Police allege the driver of the vehicle left the scene after the collision.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident early Tuesday morning. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the West Prince RCMP.