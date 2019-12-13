DARTMOUTH -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash sent a woman to hospital early on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said the crash happened at 1:48 a.m. Friday, when a vehicle lost control on Victoria Rd. in Dartmouth, crashing into a steel fence surrounding a graveyard.

Police said there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving.

The crash forced the closure of part of Victoria Rd. between Nantucket Ave. and Garden Drive for a few hours on Friday morning as officials investigated the incident. It has since reopened.