A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a business in Edmundston, N.B., fired shots at an employee, and later threatened police, prompting officers to fire shots at the man.

Members of the Edmundston Police Force responded to a report of a break-in at the business shortly after 12 a.m. Monday.

Police allege an armed man shot at and injured an employee before fleeing the scene in a stolen company vehicle.

The vehicle left the road near Highway 2 and the suspect fled on foot.

The New Brunswick RCMP’s police dog services were called in to help search for the man, but they were unable to track him down.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, Edmundston police officers found a man they believed was the suspect driving another stolen vehicle.

They followed the vehicle into RCMP jurisdiction and Mounties from the West District detachment were called in to assist.

The Mounties deployed a spike belt on the Trans-Canada Highway between Edmundston and Saint-Leonard, forcing the vehicle to come to a stop.

Police say the man exited the vehicle with a firearm and allegedly threatened the officers, who then fired shots towards the man.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police haven’t said what sort of charges he may face.

The Edmundston Police Force and New Brunswick RCMP’s major crime unit are investigating the incident. The RCMP says an independent review of the incident and police actions will also be conducted.