HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP continue to investigate an incident that saw a barricaded man arrested Saturday morning in Upper Vaughan.

At approximately 9:04 a.m. Saturday, Windsor District RCMP responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm the previous evening at a residence on Highway 14 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.

When police arrived at the home, a 37-year-old man refused to come out and communicate with police.

Shortly after 1:40 p.m., the man resumed communications with police over the phone and exited the residence without incident.

The man was the only occupant of the home at the time of the incident. There were no injuries.

The 37-year-old man was released from custody and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date to face numerous firearms related charges.