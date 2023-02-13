Man arrested after guns, drugs seized from Hammonds Plains home
A 30-year-old man has been charged with a number of firearm offences after police say they seized weapons from a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers with the Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a man brandishing a handgun outside of a home on Sandwick Drive.
Police say investigators learned a taxi driver saw the gun when a man, who was allegedly trying to conceal it, advised him to leave the property. A woman, who was also at the home, asked the driver to leave as well.
When officers arrived at the scene, a man and a woman exited the home. The man from Hammonds Plains was arrested.
Later that morning, the RCMP executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, officers seized a rifle, a replica handgun, ammunition, and a small amount of what’s believed to be cocaine.
Dakoda Aulenback Foeller, 30, has been charged with:
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- failure to comply with probation order (two counts)
Foeller was held in custody and was set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.
