Man arrested after incident in Hazelbrook involving pellet gun: P.E.I. RCMP

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident involving a firearm in Prince Edward Island last week.

Queens District RCMP says the incident happened in Hazelbrook last Thursday.

According to a news release from police, officers learned a 40-year-old man from Hazelbrook had allegedly pointed a firearm at another man, uttered threats, damaged a vehicle using a knife and committed an assault.

Police say the two men knew each other and the incident did not appear to be a threat to the public.

"In this case the firearm was determined to be a pellet gun," wrote RCMP.

Brian Martin Gallant was arrested and released on ankle monitoring, according to the news release.

Police executed a search in connection with the investigation and seized a pellet gun, two inoperable shotguns and ammunition.

Gallant has been charged with:

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

assault

He is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on June 17 at 1 p.m.

