    • Man arrested after incident in Hazelbrook involving pellet gun: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    A man has been arrested in connection with an incident involving a firearm in Prince Edward Island last week.

    Queens District RCMP says the incident happened in Hazelbrook last Thursday.

    According to a news release from police, officers learned a 40-year-old man from Hazelbrook had allegedly pointed a firearm at another man, uttered threats, damaged a vehicle using a knife and committed an assault.

    Police say the two men knew each other and the incident did not appear to be a threat to the public.

    "In this case the firearm was determined to be a pellet gun," wrote RCMP.

    Brian Martin Gallant was arrested and released on ankle monitoring, according to the news release.

    Police executed a search in connection with the investigation and seized a pellet gun, two inoperable shotguns and ammunition.

    Gallant has been charged with:

    • pointing a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • assault

    He is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on June 17 at 1 p.m.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

