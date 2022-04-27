Man arrested after more than $290,000 seized at Canada-U.S. border crossing in N.B.

A New Brunswick man was arrested earlier this month after officers with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized more than $292,000 in cash at the Canada-U.S. border in Woodstock, N.B.

CBSA says the money, which is suspected of being “proceeds of crime,” was seized from a traveller seeking entry into Canada on April 4.

Following an extensive search, CBSA says a sniffer dog helped officers find $292,950 in a hidden compartment within a vehicle.

A 43-year-old man from Hopewell Cape, N.B., was arrested at the port of entry, says CBSA. He was later transferred to the RCMP and released while police continue to investigate.

According to the CBSA, currency or “monetary instruments” valued at CAD$10,000 or more must be reported to a border services officer when brought in or taken out of Canada.

The agency says there is no limit on the amount of money that can cross the border, but any amount greater than $10,000 must be reported. If someone fails to do so, the CBSA says the cash may be seized or the person could face a penalty ranging from $250 to $5,000.