NEW GLASGOW, N.S. -- A 37-year-old New Glasgow man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Tara Inn on East River Road.

Two men entered a guest room at the inn around 5:42 a.m. on Saturday and left with cash and property, fleeing the scene before police arrived.

One man was taken into custody and faces charges of robbery with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to look for the second suspect, described as a Caucasian man, around 30 to 35 years of age, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a medium build and a clean cut beard.

Police are also looking for a second vehicle, described as a dark coloured four door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.