HALIFAX -- A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Fredericton after an overnight standoff with police.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a residence on Fredericton's south side in connection with an investigation into threats and mischief.

While trying to speak with a man at the scene, police say they became concerned about his mental health and public safety. The police force's crisis negotiators were called to help de-escalate the matter.

While speaking with police, the man barricaded himself in an adjacent room. Police say they couldn't get the man to cooperate and he cut off communication with negotiators.

Members of the Emergency Response Team then broke through the barricade and arrested the man.

Police say they deployed tear gas to assist with the man's arrest.

The man was treated at the scene by Ambulance New Brunswick and taken to hospital by police for assessment.

Police say they moved several animals from the home to a safe location so they wouldn't be exposed to the tear gas.

Police say the incident is under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.