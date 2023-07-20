Man arrested after police issue emergency alert in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Police in Newfoundland say a man has been arrested after they issued an emergency alert to residents' phones this morning.

In a tweet posted about an hour after the alert was issued, RCMP said the man had been apprehended and there was no further risk to public safety.

They say people can resume their normal activities, though police will be in the area as the investigation continues.

The emergency alert lit up phones around 9:30 a.m., warning of a man in Carbonear who was said to armed.

The alert urged residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

Carbonear is home to about 6,200 people and it's a 110-kilometre drive west of the provincial capital of St. John's.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.