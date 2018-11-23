Featured
Man arrested after police respond to weapons call in Trenton, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 11:02AM AST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 11:03AM AST
A man was arrested Thursday evening after police received a report that a man was in possession of a firearm at a home in Trenton, N.S.
New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the home on Park Road around 6:15 p.m.
Police blocked the area around Park Road and told residents to stay in their homes as a precaution.
Police arrested a 35-year-old Trenton man on a firearms offence and seized a firearm around 9 p.m.
The man is due to appear in court at a later date.
No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.