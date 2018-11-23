

CTV Atlantic





A man was arrested Thursday evening after police received a report that a man was in possession of a firearm at a home in Trenton, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the home on Park Road around 6:15 p.m.

Police blocked the area around Park Road and told residents to stay in their homes as a precaution.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Trenton man on a firearms offence and seized a firearm around 9 p.m.

The man is due to appear in court at a later date.

No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.