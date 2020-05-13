HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested after a search for a suspect prompted a heavy police presence in a Halifax-area neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The situation started to unfold when Halifax Regional Police tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Amin Street and Christie Court in Bedford, N.S., around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop, and they called off the pursuit “in the interest of safety.”

The search for the vehicle led police to Hammonds Plains, N.S., where RCMP assisted in the investigation.

There was a heavy police presence from Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP on Anderson Road, though police said there was no threat to public safety.

Fire crews also responded to the scene.

Police have released few details about the incident, but they confirm a man was arrested and the vehicle was found on Anderson Road.

The investigation is ongoing.