HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old Dartmouth man after a Dartmouth convenience store was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night.

At 11:27 p.m. on March 21, police responded to a report of a robbery at Needs Convenience at 100 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say two men entered the store and told the customer to lie on the floor, before asking the employee behind the counter to fill a garbage bag with cigarettes and cash.

One suspect produced a firearm and the other produced a knife. Neither the customer nor the employee were injured.

On March 25, police arrested a 43-year-old Dartmouth man, who they believe was the suspect who produced the firearm.

He will appear in Provincial Court in Dartmouth on March 26, to face charges of Robbery and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Police continue to search for the identity of the second suspect, described as a male with a skinny build, wearing a balaclava over his head and white or light grey coloured pants.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident or the second suspect to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.