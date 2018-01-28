

CTV Atlantic





A 48-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly barricaded himself in a home for several hours.

Police were called to a residence on Goderich Street in Dalhousie, N.B., to investigate a report of threats with a weapon Sunday morning

According to police, officers established a security perimeter around the building and some residents were evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution.

RCMP say the suspect was arrested without incident around 1:30 p.m.

The man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

RCMP say charges haven’t been determined at this time.