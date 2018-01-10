

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man is facing a rash of charges after four Halifax pharmacies were robbed over the past week.

Halifax Regional Police say the robberies happened on Friday and Tuesday.

The first occurred at the Sobeys Pharmacy on Queen Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a man approached the counter with a note demanding drugs, then left the store with an undisclosed amount.

Police say the next three robberies happened on Tuesday. The first occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the Superstore Pharmacy on Barrington Street, when a man with his face concealed approached the counter and demanded narcotics.

The pharmacist told him they don’t have narcotics, at which point the suspect left the store on foot.

About five-and-a-half hours later, officers responded to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Almon Street, where a man handed the pharmacist a note demanding narcotics.

When the pharmacist refused, police say the suspect grabbed the prescription from the pharmacist and ran from the store.

Ten minutes later, officers located a man matching the description of the suspect at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Novalea Drive.

He was arrested there without incident.

Jesse Arthur Boddy is facing two count of robbery, three counts of breach of court orders and one count each of attempted theft and possession of stolen goods.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face the charges.