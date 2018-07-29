

CTV Atlantic





Police in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia say a man is in custody after he took a loaded firearm to the South Shore Exhibition.

Police were on foot patrol at the exhibition just after midnight Sunday, when they were alerted to an man seen with a firearm. He was found a short time later and arrested without incident.

Police say they found him in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun and a concealed knife.

Matthew Jordan Corkum, 26, of Oakhill, N.S. will appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Police say Corkum faces numerous charges.