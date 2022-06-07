Man arrested after two bank robberies in Moncton

Police in Moncton have arrested a man after a pair of bank robberies one week apart.

Codiac Regional RCMP tells CTV News a 35-year-old was arrested following an armed robbery at the Bank of Montreal on Main Street just after noon on Monday.

Police wouldn't say what type of weapon was used, but did confirm it was not a firearm.

The man is also the suspect in a robbery at a Royal Bank branch on Mountain Road on May 30.

Police say a weapon was not used in the first robbery.

The suspect was in court Tuesday morning and has been charged with two counts of robbery.