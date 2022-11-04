Man arrested after two seniors injured in home invasion: N.B. RCMP

A man has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that left two elderly men injured in Lower Durham, N.B., last month.

On Oct. 7, Keswick RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Lower Durham Road around 8:30 a.m.

Two men reported they were inside their home when three people knocked on their door asking for help with a flat tire.

Police say the group forced their way into the home when one of the men answered the door and assaulted both of them.

The suspects also stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

The two male victims, who are 79 and 88-years-old, were taken to hospital.

Police say the 79-year-old man appeared to be seriously injured.

They say one of the suspects appeared to be in his 50s and one appeared to be in his 30s. The approximate age of the third suspect is not known. They also say the suspects were travelling in a black pickup truck.

On Tuesday, the RCMP arrested a Fredericton man in connection with their investigation.

The 30-year-old was later released and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court at a later date.

Investigators say they are still asking anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance video from the time of the incident, who was in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information that could help further the investigation, to call police at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.