Man arrested after war memorabilia, including stick grenades, found in home during search: N.S. RCMP
A man has been arrested after several First World War and Second World War memorabilia, including firearms and explosive ordinances, were seized from a home in Mineville, N.S.
Just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, the joint RCMP and HRP Guns and Gangs Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Beth Court as part of an investigation related to the transfer of prohibited firearms.
During the search, police seized extensive First World War and Second World War memorabilia.
Police contacted the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic (FDU(A)) for assistance in relation to the military ordinances that were located.
The unit attended the home and seized more than 60 explosive ordinances for public safety, including stick grenades, mortar rounds, artillery shells, small arms ammunition and projectile fuses.
Police say the explosive ordinances seized by the RCN FDU(A) have since been safely disposed of.
Police also seized one revolver, one single shot rifle, a sword and several over capacity magazines during the search.
Around 8:30 a.m., police say the 55-year-old Mineville man returned to the home and was arrested.
He is facing charges of possession of a prohibited device and possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized.
The man was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on May 17.
