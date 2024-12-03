Man arrested after woman killed in hit-and-run in Notre-Dame: N.B. RCMP

A 40-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Notre-Dame, N.B.

Richibucto RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Route 115 around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the collision is believed to have happened when the vehicle, which was travelling northbound on Route 115, collided with the woman who was walking southbound on the shoulder of the road.

The woman, from Notre-Dame, died at the scene. Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man, failed to remain at the scene, according to RCMP. However, police say they were located and arrested a short time later.

A member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office and an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has security camera footage from the time of the incident, or has information regarding the hit and run to contact the Richibucto RCMP Detachment at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

