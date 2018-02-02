

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was robbed on Quinpool Road in Halifax Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened at 11:20 p.m. outside the NSLC.

The 20-year-old victim told officers that a man approached her, claiming he had a knife and demanding cash and her cellphone.

No knife was seen, police say.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area. He was located a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.

The man will appear in court Friday to face robbery charges.