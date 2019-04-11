Featured
Man arrested after woman stabbed in northeastern New Brunswick
Thursday, April 11, 2019
A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Bas-Caraquet, N.B.
The RCMP responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at a home on Rue Saint-Paul shortly after 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with what appeared to be stab wounds.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.
A short time later, police arrested a man behind the home. The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on charges at this time.