Man arrested, another sought after stolen SUV found with firearms, drugs inside: N.S. RCMP

Police in southern Nova Scotia arrested one man and are searching for another after a stolen SUV was found earlier this week with firearms and drugs inside.

Shelburne RCMP responded to a report that an SUV had been stolen from a residence in the Port Saxon area around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say they tracked the vehicle to Sandy Point Road in Jordan Ferry with help from the SUV’s owner.

A responding officer found the black Chevrolet Traverse parked on the secluded road and saw two men inside.

Police say the two men then ran into a wooded area.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services helped officers track the men for several hours to a nearby residence.

“After repeated attempts by officers to have the men exit the home, one man was safely arrested outside the residence. Officers then conducted a search of the home but didn’t locate the second man,” reads a Thursday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say officers found and seized a handgun, a modified loaded shotgun, prescription pills and cocaine in the SUV.

Adam Joseph Dunford of Shag Harbour has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime

carrying a concealed weapon (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm

The 45-year-old appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody. He will appear in court again on Friday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and efforts continue to find the second suspect.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-875-2490 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

