TOBIQUE, N.B. -- A man has been arrested, as police continue to search for Stephen Perley Jr. following two shootings in Northwestern New Brunswick on Friday.

Police say a 21-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday in relation to the incident.

The RCMP says information gathered during the investigation led it to believe there were two people in the vehicle when shots were fired at officers Friday night.

Meanwhile, Stephen Perley Jr. is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

On Friday, around 7:30 p.m., the New Brunswick RCMP responded to a complaint of a man who had fired a gun in Medford, north of Tobique Narrows.

The man fled the scene in a vehicle towards Perth-Andover. When police attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle in Tobique Narrows, shots were fired at officers, striking the police car with bullets. No one was injured.

The vehicle fled the scene to a nearby road in a wooded area. The vehicle was recovered the next day.

The overnight manhunt on Friday prompted police to issue an alert advising residents in the area to shelter in place, lock doors and stay away from windows.

The Mounties issued a second alert Saturday morning after finding the vehicle saying people could leave their homes, but said the public should exercise caution and contact police immediately if they see the suspect.

The Mounties have lifted an alert message advising residents to stay in their homes but say people should remain vigilant as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The RCMP say they've stepped up patrols overnight Saturday and residents may notice an increased police presence while the investigation and search continues near Tobique Narrows, N.B.

Police said the man, 25-year-old Perley is described as being five feet ten inches tall, with a small build and brown hair and brown eyes.

With files from The Canadian Press.