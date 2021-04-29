HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a 'brief pursuit' with police Thursday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle on Inglis Street in Halifax.

When an officer activated their emergency lights and siren, police say the driver refused to stop, continued on to the 1,000 block on Barrington Street, and collided with a tree.

The driver fled on foot but was arrested a short distance away, according to police.

Officers say they seized a quantity of cocaine and approximately $1,200.

Kyle St. Clair Rhodenizer, 28, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face the following charges: