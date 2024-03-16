Man arrested following alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines: N.S. RCMP

A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment says they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Montague Gold Mines Road at approximately 12:40 a.m.

The RCMP says while officers were en route to the scene, a report was received of a stabbing in the same residence.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man with a severe injury to his hand and learned another man had fled the home on foot.

Police say they provided first aid to the victim, a 30-year-old man from Montague Gold Mines, until EHS arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

The RCMP says officers, with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, located the suspect outside a nearby residence a short time later.

The 52-year-old man from Montague Gold Mines was arrested and remains in custody pending an appearance in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

