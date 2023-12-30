Man arrested following alleged stabbing on P.E.I.

A 32-year-old man from Prince County, P.E.I. was arrested following a stabbing Friday morning.

Police were called to a stabbing on Lennox Island, P.E.I. around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to a news release from Prince District RCMP.

A man was allegedly stabbed at a residence just before police received the phone call, the release says.

Police say the injured man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

RCMP say they located a 32-year-old man in connected with the stabbing and arrested him. The man is expected to appear in court Saturday.

