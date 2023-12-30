ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested following alleged stabbing on P.E.I.

    A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock) A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)

    A 32-year-old man from Prince County, P.E.I. was arrested following a stabbing Friday morning.

    Police were called to a stabbing on Lennox Island, P.E.I. around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to a news release from Prince District RCMP.

    A man was allegedly stabbed at a residence just before police received the phone call, the release says.

    Police say the injured man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

    RCMP say they located a 32-year-old man in connected with the stabbing and arrested him. The man is expected to appear in court Saturday.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

