Man arrested following firearm incident in Lawrence Station, N.B.

    Ronald McLaughlin in a photo supplied by police. (Courtesy: RCMP) Ronald McLaughlin in a photo supplied by police. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    The New Brunswick RCMP says a second suspect has been arrested following a firearm incident in Lawrence Station last month.

    Police say 33-year-old Ronald McLaughlin was arrested on Monday in the Grafton area.

    The other suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Ryan Gibson, was arrested last month in Lake George in connection with the investigation.

    The RCMP says officers responded to the Lawrence Station area around 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 following a report of a gun being fired.

    No one was injured.

    Police say McLaughlin remains in custody.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

