Man arrested following firearm incident in Lawrence Station, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP says a second suspect has been arrested following a firearm incident in Lawrence Station last month.

Police say 33-year-old Ronald McLaughlin was arrested on Monday in the Grafton area.

The other suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Ryan Gibson, was arrested last month in Lake George in connection with the investigation.

The RCMP says officers responded to the Lawrence Station area around 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 following a report of a gun being fired.

No one was injured.

Police say McLaughlin remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

