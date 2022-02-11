Man arrested following seizure of loaded firearms: N.B. RCMP

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after police seized several loaded firearms and a prohibited weapon in New Brunswick’s Queens County.

On Tuesday around 1 a.m., police say members of the Chipman RCMP responded to a report of gunshots at a home on Parkhill Road in Red Bank, N.B.

When officers arrived, they noticed someone in the residence holding what appeared to be a rifle. Police say the man came out of his house without incident and was arrested on scene.

After his arrest, RCMP executed a search warrant and say they seized three unsecured, loaded rifles, a shotgun, a significant amount of ammunition, and a Taser.

Police say the man did not have a possession and acquisition licence.

The man, who has not been identified, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court on May 25.

The investigation is ongoing.