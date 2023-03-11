Man arrested following shooting incident in Sydney Mines

5 things to know for Monday, March 13, 2023

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at the Oscars, a new parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months,' and Canada's banking regulator seizes assets from Silicon Valley Bank's Toronto branch. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Top moments from this year's Oscars

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.

  • Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested by-election

    It's by-election day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.

    Liberal candidate Christopher Baenninger and Quebec Solidaire candidate Guillaume Cliche-Rivard are battling for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne.

  • Quebec adding 367 100-kilowatt charging stations at 131 sites

    The Quebec government is investing nearly $60 million to increase its current network of direct current charging stations (DCS) for electric vehicles by 30 per cent to more than 1,200. In a news release, Environment Minister Benoit Charette said Monday that 367 charging stations of 100 kilowatts or more will be distributed across 131 sites in the province and will be added to Hydro-Quebec's electric circuit network.

