Man arrested following shooting incident in Sydney Mines

Cape Breton Regional Police say a person of interest is in custody as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting in Sydney Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.

Police said Sunday night they arrested a 20-year old North Sydney, N.S., man on other unrelated charges.

Ryan Douglas Reynolds is set to appear in Sydney provincial court Monday.

He is charged with:

failing to comply with his release order

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

careless use of a firearm

SATURDAY SHOOTING

An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday saying there was an early-morning shooting on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines.

According to police, shots were fired at a residence and no one was injured.

An emergency alert was issued Saturday morning following a shooting incident in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Police were searching for a white Hyundai with suspects inside who were believed to be armed.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, police said the car had been found, but no one was inside.

We are no longer looking for the 2015 white Hyundai Elantra; it has been located, but no persons were with it. We continue to investigate the shooting incident at a residence in Sydney Mines which appears to be an isolated incident. — CB Regional Police (@CBRegPolice) March 11, 2023

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and say there is no further risk to public safety.

The investigation into the shooting continues.