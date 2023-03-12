Man arrested following stabbing incident in Antigonish: N.S. RCMP

A 22-year-old man is facing an aggravated assault charge after a stabbing in Antigonish, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on College Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police say they learned that two men had been in an altercation before one stabbed the other.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The RCMP says its officers arrested a 22-year old man and charged him with aggravated assault in relation to the incident. He was released from custody on conditions and will appear in Antigonish provincial court on May 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.